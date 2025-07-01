Milwaukee drivers could see the cheapest Fourth of July gas prices in four years

MILWAUKEE — Gas prices in Milwaukee have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, potentially making this the cheapest Fourth of July for drivers since 2021.

According to GasBuddy, which surveys hundreds of stations in the Milwaukee area, prices are more than 37 cents lower compared to last year. That's more than $5 in savings for a typical 14-gallon tank.

This comes as welcome news after tensions between the U.S. and Iran grew in recent weeks. Experts with GasBuddy say that as those tensions have cooled, relief at the pump could continue.

Some drivers are still looking for the best deals. Rome White, who is taking a road trip this Fourth of July weekend, says he’ll wait until he’s out of Milwaukee to fill up.

“So for the road trip we’re going straight up north four hours, five hours, anything north of Milwaukee, nobody stays there so gas is pretty cheap,” White said.

GasBuddy experts say as long as tensions remain contained in the Middle East and the U.S. avoids a major hurricane, we could see prices under $3 nationally by late summer.

