Milwaukee driver says he was racing before crashing into bus

Kalid Osman was driving nearly 30 miles per hour over the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint.
16th and Wilbur school bus crash
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in a crash that caused a school bus to flip over, leaving it on its side and sending the driver to the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, Kalid Osman faces one count of second degree reckless injury, and one count of reckless driving causing injury.

Watch: 22-year-old charged in crash that left school bus on its side:

Driver says he was racing before hitting bus

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. last week Thursday.

Investigators say Osman admitted to racing another vehicle at the time of the crash. He attempted to brake, but still collided with the bus.

16th and Wilbur crash
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus near 16th and Wilbur.

The criminal complaint states the speed limit in that area is 25 miles per hour, but Osman was driving 53 miles per hour.

The driver was the only one on board the bus at the time.

If convicted, Osman faces more than 12 years in prison.

