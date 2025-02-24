Milwaukee driver says he was racing before crashing into bus

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in a crash that caused a school bus to flip over, leaving it on its side and sending the driver to the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, Kalid Osman faces one count of second degree reckless injury, and one count of reckless driving causing injury.

Watch: 22-year-old charged in crash that left school bus on its side:

Driver says he was racing before hitting bus

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. last week Thursday.

Investigators say Osman admitted to racing another vehicle at the time of the crash. He attempted to brake, but still collided with the bus.

Sydni Eure A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus near 16th and Wilbur.

The criminal complaint states the speed limit in that area is 25 miles per hour, but Osman was driving 53 miles per hour.

The driver was the only one on board the bus at the time.

If convicted, Osman faces more than 12 years in prison.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip