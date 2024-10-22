Milwaukee crash: Car hits house, 2 taken to Children's Trauma Center

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a car crash into a house near 17th and Center on Monday evening, sending two children to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded around 8 p.m.

Two children were taken to Children's Trauma Center. Their condition is unknown.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

