Milwaukee crash: Car hits house, 2 taken to Children's Trauma Center

17th and Center crash
MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a car crash into a house near 17th and Center on Monday evening, sending two children to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded around 8 p.m.

17th and Center crash

Two children were taken to Children's Trauma Center. Their condition is unknown.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

TMJ4 is working to learn more.

