Milwaukee County Zoo to close Small Mammals Building, transfer animals out

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee County Zoo's original buildings — home to a popular zoo exhibit — is set to close.

According to a press release, the Small Mammals Building will close by the end of the year as part of the zoo's strategic plan.

The building "has outlived its prime when it comes to modernized animal care," the press release said.

“We believe our animals need to be in places where they can be successful,” emphasizes Amos Morris, Executive Zoo Director. “By closing this facility, it allows us to place these animals in habitats around the country that more fit their natural needs.”

Zoo officials called the closure an "ongoing process" with no exact date. Animals will be transferred out as new homes are secured at other AZA-accredited zoos.

Zookeepers impacted by the change will be transferred to other areas within the zoo.

While this long-standing exhibit is closing, the zoo said it's strategic plan includes "adding habitats that align with a modern approach in animal care and adding animals and immersive experiences for the community to share and learn."

The Small Mammals Building currently houses:



Ring-tailed lemurs

Hoffmann's two-toed sloths

Dwarf mongooses

Prehensile-tailed porcupines

Cotton-top tamarins

Bushbaby

Fennec foxes

Southern three-banded armadillos

Straw-colored fruit bats

Prevost's squirrel

The Milwaukee County Zoo website will provide updates as the small mammals head to their new homes.

