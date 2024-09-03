Milwaukee County Zoo Chef featured on Food Network's 'BBQ Brawl'

It's almost time for the final showdown to crown a new champion on Food Network's 'BBQ Brawl.'

Milwaukee County Zoo executive chef Ashley Turner was one of twelve competitors, but was unfortunately eliminated before the finale. She joined TMJ4 Today to talk about what it's been like to be on the show.

Turner broke down what has happened in the last few episodes, shared some fun memories, and chatted about the most recent — and dramatic — elimination challenge.

Turner has also competed on Food Network's "Chopped," and chatted with TMJ4's morning crew about what she hopes the future holds.

You can watch the full interview above.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip