Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says sergeant unintentionally fired gun during chase

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy says he accidentally discharged his gun while chasing a suspect.
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 24, 2024
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a sergeant unintentionally fired his gun while running after a suspect.

Around 7:30 Thursday night, deputies responded to an armed fight between three men at Sherman Park, near 41st and Burleigh. They ran off when deputies arrived.

MSCO says the deputies chased after the suspects and arrested two. A deputy sergeant was chasing the third suspect, drew his gun and says it went off.

No one was injured and all three men were arrested.

