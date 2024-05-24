Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says sergeant unintentionally fired gun during chase

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a sergeant unintentionally fired his gun while running after a suspect.

Around 7:30 Thursday night, deputies responded to an armed fight between three men at Sherman Park, near 41st and Burleigh. They ran off when deputies arrived.

MSCO says the deputies chased after the suspects and arrested two. A deputy sergeant was chasing the third suspect, drew his gun and says it went off.

No one was injured and all three men were arrested.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip