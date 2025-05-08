Milwaukee County Parks unveils renovated, aviation-themed playground at Mitchell Airport Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks announced the grand opening of the newly renovated, aviation-themed playground at Mitchell Airport Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday at the park located at 4446 S. Logan Ave. in Milwaukee.

Located just north of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Mitchell Airport Park’s former playground—installed in 1995—featured some of the oldest equipment in the Milwaukee County Parks system. The newly installed playground brings long-awaited updates and adds a unique air-travel twist, featuring aviation-themed play structures, educational elements related to flight, and a color scheme inspired by the Mitchell International Airport logo.

The project budget covered the removal of the 1995 playground, design and installation of new play equipment, and corresponding site improvements.

“My administration recognizes the importance of ensuring our Milwaukee County Parks reflect the needs and desires of our community, and we are grateful for public’s feedback and partnership in building a bright future for the Mitchell Park Playground,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Designed for accessibility, the new playground includes:



Play structures for both 2–5 and 5–12-year-olds

ADA-accessible features

Swings and stand-alone play pieces

A combination of poured-in-place (PIP) rubber and engineered wood fiber surfacing

New benches and other site improvements

“This isn’t just a new playground—it’s an experience,” said Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks. “Kids will have fun while learning about air travel and the important role the airport plays in our community.”

For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip