MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is calling all swimmers!

It has started lifeguard training for the 2025 season, with a new "express training" session for college students during winter break.

The program kicked off at the Pulaski Park Indoor Pool. It is designed to make it easier than ever for college students who are home to earn their lifeguard certification.

Watch: Milwaukee County Parks launches lifeguard training for college students

Milwaukee County Parks launches lifeguard training for college students during winter break

Sessions run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a mandatory test Friday morning.

Those who pass and commit to the 2025 lifeguard corps this month and in February could win a $50 gift card.

