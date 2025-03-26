Milwaukee County Parks hosts one-day hiring event for seasonal positions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks will hold a one-day hiring event for a wide range of seasonal positions throughout the park system.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kosciuszko Community Center located at 2201 S. 7th St. in Milwaukee.

Available positions include:

· park workers

· lifeguards

· food & beverage staff

· aquatics staff

· recreation/admissions personnel

· golf pro shop staff

· golf maintenance workers

· operations staff

· horticulturists

· park rangers

Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks, emphasized the importance of the event.

"Our parks play a vital role in the health and happiness of our community,” he said. “We are looking for dedicated, passionate individuals who are eager to contribute to the joy and well-being of our citizens and visitors. This hiring event represents a fantastic opportunity to join a team that values service and stewardship of our natural resources."

Participants are encouraged to register for a time slot to ensure prompt attention; however, walk-ins are also welcome during the event hours.

Free parking will be available for all attendees.

For more information about the hiring event or to learn more about Milwaukee County Parks, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip