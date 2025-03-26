Milwaukee County Parks hosts one-day hiring event for seasonal positions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks will hold a one-day hiring event for a wide range of seasonal positions throughout the park system.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kosciuszko Community Center located at 2201 S. 7th St. in Milwaukee.
Available positions include:
· park workers
· lifeguards
· food & beverage staff
· aquatics staff
· recreation/admissions personnel
· golf pro shop staff
· golf maintenance workers
· operations staff
· horticulturists
· park rangers
Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks, emphasized the importance of the event.
"Our parks play a vital role in the health and happiness of our community,” he said. “We are looking for dedicated, passionate individuals who are eager to contribute to the joy and well-being of our citizens and visitors. This hiring event represents a fantastic opportunity to join a team that values service and stewardship of our natural resources."
Participants are encouraged to register for a time slot to ensure prompt attention; however, walk-ins are also welcome during the event hours.
Free parking will be available for all attendees.
For more information about the hiring event or to learn more about Milwaukee County Parks, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website.
