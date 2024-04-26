Milwaukee County local teens empowered after Denim Day workshop

MILWAUKEE — Three local teens are empowering themselves through a workshop centered around creating clear boundaries.

Milwaukee Public Schools hosted more than one hundred student girls from area middle and high schools. They filled a U-W-M auditorium all donning t-shirts with a Girls of Color logo designed by a member of administrators who head up Girls of Color, a student-centered MPS organization.

The young women broke out into workshops addressing a range of complexities addressing sexual assault.

The concept of consent was front and center: consent is clear, coherent, willing, and ongoing.

"The statistics show that one in four girls will be sexually assaulted by age 18. If we're not having a conversation with them now they go that amount of time without understanding what's happening you know and how do I get support," said Eboney Lewis, Director of Gender and Identity Inclusion, Milwaukee Public Schools.

For resources and more information, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1(800) 656-4673 or National Human Trafficking Resource Center 1(888) 373-7888.

For Aurora's Sexual Assault Treatment Center, call 414-219-5555.



