Milwaukee County correctional officers charged with inmate abuse and misconduct

Two Milwaukee County correctional officers are facing charges related to abusing inmates and misconduct in office.

Court documents indicate Correctional Sergeant Rafael Gomez and Correctional Officer Marques Reeder used excessive force against a handcuffed inmate.

Gomez is facing one count of abuse of a resident of a penal facility and two counts of misconduct in office — one for acting "in excess of lawful authority," and the other for "false entry."

Reeder is facing two counts of abuse of a resident of a penal facility and three counts of misconduct in office — both for acting "in excess of lawful authority."

According to the criminal complaint filed against Gomez and Reeder, the pair used excessive force against an adult inmate by punching him, pulling his hair, pepper spraying his face, rubbing the pepper spray into his eyes, and hitting him in the face with the spray canister. Court documents show the inmate was handcuffed the entire time and was cuffed to a bench when the incident started. However, the inmate was caught on video yelling and threatening to spit on correctional officers during a medical appointment.

According to court documents, Reeder and Gomez lifted the inmate to move him and the inmate began resisting. The two officers were able to get the inmate onto the ground — that's when the court documents indicate Reeder and Gomez started using pepper spray against him — the hair pulling and canister strike allegedly follow.

The complaint goes on to say that Gomez falsified reports by saying the inmate hit himself with the spray canister.

Reeder is also charged with using excessive force against another inmate at the same time and place. Court documents indicate this inmate was also threatening to spit on officers. Court documents show Reeder used pepper spray on this second inmate, who was being held on suicide watch, despite being told not to and despite not having the training to do so. Reeder is accused of performing a "vertical wall stun" on this inmate — a move where one person slams another against a wall — despite the inmate not resisting.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement about these charges:

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) holds its members to high standards, given the weight of our responsibility to protect and serve the public. Our commitment to those standards is evidenced by the fact that upon learning of these now-former officers’ alleged actions, MCSO detectives initiated and led a thorough investigation that provided the evidence needed for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges. Subsequently, these officers, who were still in their probationary employment phase, were separated from their employment with MCSO. MCSO will continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office as these cases make their way through the criminal justice system.”

All seven counts faced by Gomez and Reader are felony charges carrying a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 and a half years.

