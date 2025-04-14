MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council wants the local election commission to provide answers regarding ballot shortages that affected numerous polling locations during April’s spring general election.

On election night, voters across the city contacted TMJ4 News to report wait times of more than an hour at locations that ran out of paper ballots. Some voters were redirected to express voting machines while supplies were replenished.

Greg Reed, a Milwaukee resident, said he typically experiences smooth voting but was surprised by reports of shortages.

“I know a few people at polling places that did run out, and I was kind of shocked about that,” Reed said. “Not a good feeling to know that’s possible.”

TMJ4 News Greg Reed

Courtney Lacy said she waited over an hour to vote after her polling place ran out of ballots.

“We understood the importance of this election and had to do what we had to,” Lacy said.

The Milwaukee Election Commission responded on election night, citing historic turnout for low ballot availability.

“Due to the unprecedented high turnout, the availability of ballots is running low,” the commission said in a statement. “We are working diligently to replenish resources.”

The commission confirmed that no voters were turned away and reminded residents that those in line by 8 p.m. would be allowed to vote. Staff were dispatched to polling sites during rush hour to deliver additional ballots.

Check out: Milwaukee Common Council seeks answers after voters faced ballot shortages in spring election

Ballot shortage discussions tomorrow

More than 150,000 people voted in the April election. While some attributed the shortage to record turnout, others said the city should have been better prepared.

“With the world we live in, you should’ve had an overabundance of ballots rather than being short,” Reed said.

Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt authored a communication file to have Paulina Gutierrez, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, address the Judiciary and Legislation Committee.

The file asks for details on how ballot quantities are estimated, how ballots are distributed, and how shortages are reported and addressed. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., and Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore co-sponsored the file.

“We knew about this election for several months and knew it would be a high-interest election,” the council members said in a joint statement. “So why didn’t we have enough ballots?”

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on April 14 in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St. It will be streamed live on the city's website here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip