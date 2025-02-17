Milwaukee comedians share SNL's local impact, celebrate sketch show's 50th anniversary

Milwaukee comedians celebrated the lasting impact America’s longest-running sketch show, NBC’s "Saturday Night Live," has had on their stage as the iconic sketch show marked its golden anniversary Sunday.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with improv players at ComedySportz about why their excitement around SNL’s 50th year on television is more than the average fan’s.

Watch: Local comedians share what SNL means to them:

Milwaukee comedians share SNL's local impact, celebrate sketch show's 50th year

“I think it goes without saying that ComedySportz wouldn't be maybe as successful if it weren't for SNL,” Amy Westrup said, “because people watch SNL and they go 'man, I'd really like to do that.'"

Westrup is a professional player and instructor at ComedySportz in Milwaukee. She said SNL helped her develop her passion for comedy at a young age.

"I was really little, but I remember sneaking down to watch it when my parents thought we were all asleep,” she said.

Westrup’s enthusiasm continued into her college years. The improv enthusiast said she still has the VHS tapes of SNL episodes she and her friends would record and often rewatch.

That love for laughter eventually landed her at ComedySportz alongside artistic director and head coach Mike Kauth, competing against other comedians for audience laughs and applause.

“Being around those creative minds, addicted to it. Can’t get enough of it,” Kauth said. “It's very cool to see who’s all come through here and who we've been able to perform with or just meet."

In its 40 years of business, the comedy club has had many SNL greats come through, like Robin Williams, Jim Breuer, and Rob Schneider, and the proof is on the pictures decorating their walls.

Professional player and UW-Milwaukee improv teacher Alan Guskowski said what sets SNL apart is its evolving humor from their monologues and digital shorts to traditional sketches.

“SNL is really great to have their finger on the pulse,” Guskowski said. “They’re sort of getting out ahead of what the comedy trend is going to be and then it finds a new audience all the time going through that.”

Some of the club’s alumni have gone on to become comedy writers in L.A. and beyond. In fact, "Ted Lasso" actor and former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis credits his start to ComedySportz in Kansas City.

“It shaped my life,” Sudeikis told "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon a few years ago.

Since its first location opened in Milwaukee in 1984, ComedySportz has expanded to 28 locations, fostering talent across the U.S. and the U.K.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip