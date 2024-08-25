Milwaukee City football kicks off as Bradley Tech mounts a comeback against Washington to win 34-22

MILWAUKEE — Four second-half touchdowns and a safety highlighted Bradley Tech's stunning comeback in the first week of football in Milwaukee, as they beat Washington 34-22 at Pulaski Stadium Friday night.

Washington's dominant defense held Bradley Tech to a lone touchdown in the first 24 minutes of action on Friday. That one score came when Bradley Tech tailback Artese Lesuer scored early in the first half.

Washington responded with 22 unanswered points, including a touchdown heave from quarterback Jacob Allen to Jamilion Price for the score.

Bradley Tech looked like a different team after halftime though, and scored twice during the third quarter.

Washington got the ball back, but backed up into their endzone, Bradley Tech forced a safety, tying the game at 22-22 in the fourth quarter.

Tech carried that momentum, with two more scores in the fourth quarter to seal the game 34-22 and get their first win of the year.

Bradley Tech will host Bay View next week, and Washington will be the visitors against Hamilton.

