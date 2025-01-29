FRANKLIN, Wis. — Today is a special day in Chinese culture: the start and celebration of the New Year!

The Milwaukee Chinese Community Center (MCC) will hold its annual Chinese New Year celebration next weekend. Attendees can enjoy traditional Chinese performances and authentic Chinese cuisine!

If you’d like to attend the Chinese New Year celebration, it’s Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Sabir Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sabir Center is located at 8222 S 51st St, Franklin, WI 53132-9276.

Ethan Zhang, of the Youth Leadership Academy at the center, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the cultural importance and a special event.

Milwaukee Chinese Community Center to host New Year celebration

To buy tickets, click here.

