Milwaukee Chinese Community Center to host New Year celebration

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Today is a special day in Chinese culture: the start and celebration of the New Year!
The Milwaukee Chinese Community Center (MCC) will hold its annual Chinese New Year celebration next weekend. Attendees can enjoy traditional Chinese performances and authentic Chinese cuisine!
RELATED:
-Learn more about the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center
If you’d like to attend the Chinese New Year celebration, it’s Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Sabir Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Sabir Center is located at 8222 S 51st St, Franklin, WI 53132-9276.
Ethan Zhang, of the Youth Leadership Academy at the center, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the cultural importance and a special event.
You can watch that interview in the video player below:
To buy tickets, click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.