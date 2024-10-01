Milwaukee caterer says storefront vandalized and burglarized

The owners at Anomaly Catering and Yo Mama's Kitchen say they've suffered a setback.

Anomalous and Blake Campbell say the restaurant was broken into, burglarized and vandalized. The pair say the kitchen is heavily damaged and is missing a large amount of food, supplies and catering equipment.

The Campbells are working to get back on their feet and are asking for donations to their GoFundMe. They say they have several weddings and other events scheduled back to back, and need to borrow kitchen space from October 1st through 5th.

So far, donars have given more than $3,500 toward the Campbell's $10,000 goal.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation.

