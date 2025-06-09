Milwaukee bus driver helps child found alone at bus stop near 35th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moments a Milwaukee County bus driver helped a child who was alone at a busy intersection last month.

In May, the driver, Jasper G., picked up the child at a bus stop near 35th and Capitol in the morning after noticing he was alone. He then alerted public safety officers and Milwaukee police about the child, according to a release from MCTS.

NEW VIDEO: MCTS driver helps child to safety

MCTS said public safety officers soon arrived at Jasper’s bus, started their investigation and were able to help the boy get to safety.

“This is another example of MCTS Excellence. Thank you to all MCTS bus drivers for serving as the eyes and ears of our community,” an MCTS spokesperson said in the release.

MCTS said public safety officers later learned the boy had wandered away from his school.

