Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum to host career fair on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a job opportunity and love the Milwaukee Bucks, check out Monday’s career fair!
The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the Fiserv Forum, are set to host a career fair on Monday, June 23.
The fair will run from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks and Fiserv Forum say they are looking to hire for the following positions:
Retail attendants
Gate screeners
Event security
Site security
Arena Operations Center operators
Guest services representatives
Operations set-up
All roles are year-round and part-time. Applicants must be willing to and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Positions start at $16.50 per hour.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a hard copy of their resume with them to the fair.
Click here to learn more.
