Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum to host career fair on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a job opportunity and love the Milwaukee Bucks, check out Monday’s career fair!

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the Fiserv Forum, are set to host a career fair on Monday, June 23.

The fair will run from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks and Fiserv Forum say they are looking to hire for the following positions:

Retail attendants

Gate screeners

Event security

Site security

Arena Operations Center operators

Guest services representatives

Operations set-up

All roles are year-round and part-time. Applicants must be willing to and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Positions start at $16.50 per hour.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a hard copy of their resume with them to the fair.

Click here to learn more.

