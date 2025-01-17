Watch Now
Milwaukee Boat Show returns to the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking to enjoy today's warmer weather, check out the Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park.

The show opens at noon at the Wisconsin Expo Center and features more than 300 boats from 80+ manufacturers, including motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, fishing rigs, pontoons, ski and surf boats, and cruisers.

You'll also find accessories, ski and surf gear, and more.

Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14, and free for children 5 and under with an adult.

Show Dates and Hours:

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park is located at 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214.

For more information, visit their website.

