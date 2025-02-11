Milwaukee Board of School Directors to hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider superintendent finalists

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is holding a special board meeting Tuesday evening.

The purpose of the meeting is to confer with legal counsel regarding the implementation of school resource officers, as well as to "consider finalists for the position of superintendent of schools," according to a release from the school board.

The candidates are listed below:

-Brenda Cassellius is the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

-Andraé Townsel is the current superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland.

-Joshua Starr is the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

Cassellius is the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools. According to her bio, she has spent three decades as an educator. Some achievements include securing millions of dollars of annual funding and passing new high school graduation standards.

Townsel is the current superintendent for Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland. He also led a district in Michigan out of a decades-long financial deficit.

Starr is the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. He is also a graduate of UW-Madison.

Watch: MPS to hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider superintendent finalists

Milwaukee School Board to hold special meeting Tuesday

All three took part in community forums on Feb. 6, laying out their vision for the district and answering questions.

The school board has previously said they hope to announce their superintendent selection later this month or in early March.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip