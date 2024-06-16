Milwaukee barber builds up fathers and sons at grand opening

MILWAUKEE — When it comes to wielding a pair of clippers Rodney Poe is a master at his craft, a skill he was inspired to develop by his late father.

"My father taught me that, if you're able to cut well, if you can use clippers, you'll never be broke,” Poe recalled.

Tahleel Mohieldin Rodney Poe with a picture of his father Leslie Poe.

Poe was able to build on Leslie Poe’s legacy, at the grand opening of Poe Boyz Barbershop on 38th and Burleigh Saturday.

On the eve of Father’s Day Poe’s focus was on highlighting the relationship between fathers and their sons.

Tahleel Mohieldin Rodney Poe cutting a client's hair at the barbershop grand opening.

“I believe that a father has a great significant role in a child’s life and in community,” he said. “It’s a perfect time to promote that right? Men being men.”

The shop's slogan is “If you look good you feel good.”

"Sometimes you just be needing that,” customer Demetrius Dyson said. “Sometimes you might be going through something, having a bad day.”

Tahleel Mohieldin The Poe Boyz Barbershop hosted their grand opening celebration Saturday.

Poe said he’s hoping to make an impact on his community one fresh cut at a time, sometimes even offering his services free of charge. A thank you for the support from the very community he now serves.

“It’s in honor of big Poe,” he said. “I know that my dad is smiling down from heaven right now.”



