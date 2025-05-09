Milwaukee area siblings to receive national Red Cross honors for saving father's life

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Two Milwaukee area siblings will receive national recognition on Friday from the American Red Cross Southeast Wisconsin chapter for helping to save their father's life.

In October of 2022, William Henderson, who lives in Guam, was in town to visit his children, Joseph and Maggie, who both attend the Baptist College of Ministry. While playing basketball at the school, William started to feel ill. When he got back to where he was staying, he fell, hit his head, and went into cardiac arrest.

Maggie immediately went to call for help, while Joseph performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, EMTs took over, and got William to the hospital.

"I want to give God all the praise, honor, and glory for His intervention in my life that day in allowing my son, Joseph, and my daughter, Maggie, to be with me when I needed them the most," said William Henderson. "God used Joseph and his CPR training to save my life."

Joseph Henderson will receive the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. Maggie Henderson will receive the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, which honors individuals who step up during a situation to save or sustain a life, but did not complete a Red Cross training program.

Joseph's CPR instructor, Grant Hodgins, will also be recognized. He will receive the American Red Cross Lifesaving Instructor Award, one of the highest awards given by the American Red Cross to instructors who teach the skills that help to save or sustain lives.

The awards presentation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Baptist College of Ministry in Menomonee Falls. A variety of Red Cross training courses including First Aid, CPR, and AED are available to the public. For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.

