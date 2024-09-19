Milwaukee alderman proposes additional alternative to city flag

The Milwaukee Common Council has been considering alternatives to the City's official flag.

Last week, the Steering and Rules committee voted 5-3 to recommend approval of adopting the People's Flag as the city flag.

People's Flag of Milwaukee Facebook

Alderman Robert J Bauman is now introducing a resolution that would offer up a second, alternative option. It's a "slightly modified" version of the People's Flag, featuring an image of the City Hall.

Alderman Robert Bauman Proposed People's Flag with City Hall Tower.

In a press release, Bauman said the original People's Flag "lacks any key identifying features that we associate with Milwaukee."

According to Bauman's press release "detractors" have called the original People's Flag "outdated, no longer relevant, and not appropriate."

Bauman's resolution and alternative flag will be considered when the full Council meets on September 24th. You can watch live on the City Channel. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

