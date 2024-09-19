Watch Now
Milwaukee alderman proposes additional alternative to city flag

The Common Council is currently considering one other alternative to the city flag. Alderman Robert Bauman has introduced a second.
Alderman Robert Bauman
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Common Council has been considering alternatives to the City's official flag.

Last week, the Steering and Rules committee voted 5-3 to recommend approval of adopting the People's Flag as the city flag.

Vote for Milwaukee's new flag

Alderman Robert J Bauman is now introducing a resolution that would offer up a second, alternative option. It's a "slightly modified" version of the People's Flag, featuring an image of the City Hall.

Proposed People's Flag with City Hall Tower.

In a press release, Bauman said the original People's Flag "lacks any key identifying features that we associate with Milwaukee."

According to Bauman's press release "detractors" have called the original People's Flag "outdated, no longer relevant, and not appropriate."

Bauman's resolution and alternative flag will be considered when the full Council meets on September 24th. You can watch live on the City Channel. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

