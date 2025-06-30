Milwaukee Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative will focus on Arlington Heights

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson will kick off the 2025 Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative Monday, focusing on the Arlington Heights neighborhood.

Johnson said this 12-week revitalization effort will mobilize city departments, local organizations, and residents to improve public safety, beautify the neighborhood, and strengthen community engagement.

This year’s target area includes 9th and Capitol Drive to 20th and Capitol Drive and 8th and Keefe Avenue to 20th and Keefe Avenue.

Following a press conference at 1:30 p.m., there will be a live house demolition at 3552 N. 11th Street to showcase the City’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization.

