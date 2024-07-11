Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee raises $85M for RNC

The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee says it has raised $85 million for the Republican National Convention.

Leaders with the committee say the total amount raised far surpassed fundraising goals. They say it's a record breaking amount raised for any Host Comittee for a Republican convention.

"The outpouring of support for this convention has been bigger than I ever imagined," said Reince Priebus, chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "Local organizations in Wisconsin have played in integral role in supporting the Host Committee because they kknow this convention is a great way to put Milwaukeee on the map."

"We can't wait to be in Wisconsin and are grateful for the Host Committee's record-breaking work," added Michael Wheatley, Chairman of the Republican National Committee. "Our delegates are going to travel from all over the country to experience Milwaukee and we're excited to see the very best of the Badger State."

The funds raised by the Host Committee will pay for major venues, transportation, welcome and closing parties, and other large contract expenses associated with hosting the convention.

