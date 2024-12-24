Midwest Monster’s Academy Inc. to hold Christmas Eve event with DJ, giveaways, Santa, and more

MILWAUKEE — Celebrate Christmas Eve with Midwest Monster’s Academy Inc.!

Enjoy food, games, raffles, pictures with Santa, and a live DJ! The holiday fun runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Prince Masonic Hall, 1218 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205.

Midwest Monster’s Academy Inc. creates accessible and inclusive environments for Milwaukee’s children. The organization provides educational resources and economic empowerment opportunities.

Midwest Monster’s Academy Inc.

For details, visit itswebsite.

