Mequon chef wins streaming service sushi competition

MEQUON — From an alternate contestant selection out of Milwaukee to a television champion, it’s a milestone moment for Screaming Tuna’s rising star sushi chef, Jason Morimoto.

Morimoto — who shares a last name but is not related to Chef Masaharu Morimoto — has been named the winner of Morimoto’s Sushi Master Season 2 on The Roku Channel.

Morimoto is the executive chef of Screaming Tuna Mequon and former executive chef of Screaming Tuna Milwaukee.

Competing against seven chefs from across the country, Morimoto won a variety of Japanese cooking challenges over six episodes to advance to the grand finale.

Morimoto won on an Omakase challenge, which he said is his specialty, passion, and future focus. The winning eight-course challenge included: Seared Salmon Belly, Mofongo, Grilled Kinmedai, Seared Wagyu, Tai Nigiri, Clam Nigiri, Kamasu Nigiri, and Uni Nigiri.

After the final Omakase showdown, he was crowned “Sushi Master” by his hero, sushi and television legend Chef Masaharu Morimoto, along with a $25,000 grand prize.

Also starring Michelin-starred Chef Phillip Frankland Lee of Top Chef as head judge, Morimoto’s Sushi Master is the world’s first sushi competition show.

To celebrate Morimoto’s victory, Screaming Tuna will host a series of watch parties at the Mequon Public Market.

Following the final watch party, Morimoto will launch an evolution of his popular omakase dinner series, titled “Weekend At J’s."

Watch party tickets and additional details can be found at ScreamingTuna.com.

Both seasons of Morimoto’s Sushi Master are available to stream for free on The Roku app.

