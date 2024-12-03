Watch Now
Megan Thee Stallion and Riley Green to headline at Summerfest in 2025

TMJ4
We're getting a closer look at who will be performing at next year's Summerfest.

Grammy-award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining at American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest in 2025. She'll perform with special guest Flo Milli on Saturday, June 28th.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she's 'grateful to be alive' after being shot Sunday
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for hits like "HISS," "Savage" and "WAP." Asside from her musical accomplishments, she's known for her advocacy efforts, having received
the 2024 Catalyst for Change Award from Planned Parenthood.

Riley Green will be headlining the BMO Pavilion, also on Saturday June 28th. The country artist is known for tracks like "There Was This Girl," and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

Riley Green
Riley Green performs during Country Radio Seminar on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A relative newcomer, Green was named the Academy of Country Music's 2020 New Male Artist of the Year. He also served as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs in 2023, playing for 65,000 fans a night during their tours.

Tickets for Summerfest shows go on sale December 6th. Click here for more information.

