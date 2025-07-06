Meet the Wauwatosa teens wowing audiences at Summerfest's Rockonsin

MILWAUKEE — A Wauwatosa-based rock band is on its way to recording its first single, after wowing audiences at the 2025 Rockonsin State Finals.

The band "Blonde", made up of five Wauwatosa high schoolers, won first place on the Summerfest stage Thursday at the competition less than a year after they got together.

"It's been amazing," said bass guitarist Abraham Prusha. "It's crazy to see how much we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

"Honestly, I didn't think this band would go anywhere," lead guitarist Chris Fisher said with a laugh. "I've been in like a few bands before and they just kind of like you know, you either just play at home or you play a few shows and then you're done."

But for Blonde, their win could be just the beginning. Their win earned them 12 hours of free recording time at a studio in Madison.

Check out: Meet Wauwatosa teens wowing audiences at Summerfest's Rockonsin

Wauwatosa band wins 2025 "Rockonsin" after less than a year together

They plan to use the opportunity to record their debut single Limocello, maybe even a full album.

"It’s just a great once-in-a-lifetime thing that I feel like we have going right now," Prusha said.

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin caught up with the band at rehearsal Saturday night.

While the basement performance wasn't the high of Summerfest the young musicians told Mohieldin it's those sessions that drive their passion.

"Consistency is super important—just kind of not taking super long breaks between playing music and writing music," lead singer Milo Hagopian-Smith said.

“It’s especially nice being with guys you enjoy being around, on top of working with," drummer Jack Monagle said. "All these guys are super easy to work with, so it makes everything fun.”

Rhythm guitarist Callum Swider said along with consistency and talent, it's the comradery behind the music that makes their formula for success."

"We're just friends first," Swider said. "We get along and kind of feed off each other."

"We're not going to let this one go," Swider added determined to make the most of their momentum.

With their newfound fame, the band is also hoping to encourage thinking about making a rock band to take the leap.

"If anyone is wondering if like rock bands and garage bands are still a thing, we’re the living proof that it’s still around," Fisher said. "Rock and roll is not dead, we’re still a thing.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip