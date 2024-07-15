Watch Now
Meet the man who helped revive the Historic Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee

Jim Haertel's decades-long quest to revive the historic Brewery shows his love for history and Milwaukee beer; for him and his family, it's a part of their American Dream.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 15, 2024

Jim Haertel has a passion for pints, specifically pints of Pabst.

Jim Haertel holds a can of PBR in the Historic Pabst Brewery
Jim Haertel has worked hard for the last two decades to revive the historic Pabst Brewing building. He says all the hard work is worth it every time a guest cracks open a PBR.

"When I was younger, Pabst was the hip beer," Haertel, who is from Milwaukee, told TMJ4.

The last two decades of his life have been dedicated to bringing back that piece of Milwaukee history.

Jim Haertel sits down with TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones

In the 20th century, the Pabst Brewery which is located on 9th and Juneau Avenue, was a powerhouse in the Milwaukee beer industry. After hardships, the brewery closed its doors in the mid-90's.

"And there was talk of tearing down the beautiful building and I thought what a travesty that would be and what an opportunity if I could buy and save it," Haertel said.

Drone view of the Historic Pabst Brewery

And so in 2001, that's what he did. Since then, he has been reviving the building, trying to restore its history.

The building is now dubbed The Best Place, named after the founder of what would become Pabst Brewing Company.

The building that was once closed to the public now sees several weekly tours. Jim took TMJ4 on one of them.

The Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

It starts in the Blue Ribbon Hall where tourists hear the story of the brewing company.

The basement of the old brewery used to be an infirmary, Jim turned it into a lower-level bar used for wedding parties.

The great hall is where the Best Place hosts weddings. The hall is highlighted by stained glass windows from the 1880s, as well as a custom-made floor medallion that Jim got made for the hall.

At the end of the tour, a gift shop might be the biggest collection of Pabst Memorabilia in the world.

Gift shop at The Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

But the building isn't owned by Pabst anymore, and Haertel feels like it's a part of his story.

"We're not a big corporation," Haertel said. "We're a small family, Milwaukee-born and raised, of modest means, that took a really big risk and a big chance."

It's the American Dream, and for Haertel, that dream is keeping history alive.

The decades' worth of hard work is worth it for Jim every time a guest cracks open a cold one.

"They just hear this sound, they taste that cold PBR," and I tell you that's a great feeling," Haertel said. "Seeing people come in and by the end not wanting to leave and they don't have to."

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

