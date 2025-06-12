Meet the faces behind PEAK Initiative, a youth leadership program in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As the school year ends, Milwaukee is opening the doors to summer with a wide range of free and low-cost programs designed to keep kids safe, engaged, and growing.

From neighborhood parks to overnight camps, local organizations are stepping up to make sure every child has access to enriching experiences this summer.

At the heart of it all is PEAK Initiative, a youth leadership program offering both day and overnight camps with a focus on personal growth and community.

“So PEAK Initiative is a youth leadership program, and we provide opportunities for young people to explore their most authentic leadership styles through school year and summer programming,” said Erin Fischer, executive director of PEAK.

Summer is the busiest season for PEAK. In Milwaukee, youth can attend free day camps at Tiefenthaler Park, while others head to PEAK’s overnight camp in Boscobel, Wisconsin, for kayaking, horseback riding, campfires, and more — all rooted in leadership development.

Watch: The team behind PEAK Initiative, a youth leadership program in Milwaukee

Shining a light on the dedicated team empowering youth at PEAK Initiative in Milwaukee

“It’s really critical that our young people not only have a safe place to go, but a really engaging space where they can learn new things,” Fischer added. “All of our programming is free for Milwaukee residents.”

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Recreation is rolling out its popular Summer Playground Program, a free drop-in option at 15 sites citywide for youth ages 6 and up.

“We have sports classes, arts and crafts, fitness like yoga and Zumba — a little bit of something for everybody,” said Erica Wasserman, recreation manager. “Staff are on-site to engage kids with games and activities, and we bring out all the fun equipment.”

Milwaukee Rec is also focused on keeping learning strong during the summer through more than 60 school-based programs, including academic support, field trips, and enrichment.

“We want our kids in the summertime not to have a learning slide,” said Brian Litzsey, director of Milwaukee Recreation. “They’re in front of good, loving people, and they get to go on marvelous field trips. It’s a great time.”

Food access is also a key part of many of these programs, with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided to help support working families.

“Kids need something to do. It shouldn’t be sitting in the house all day,” Litzsey added. “It’s not all school stuff — it’s a lot of fun stuff. So sign up.”

Whether your child loves sports, art, nature, or just making new friends, Milwaukee’s Hello Summer initiative makes it easy for families to connect with programs that fit.

To learn more and find programs near you, visit:

https://city.milwaukee.gov/Hello-Summer/Programs

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip