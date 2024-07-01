Watch Now
Medical examiner called to the Hyatt Regency Sunday evening

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jun 30, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee on W. Kilbourn Ave. Sunday evening.

Police blocked off the front entrance to the hotel where cars pass through to drop off guests.

The ME is a government office that keeps death records of those who have died and performs autopsies. When the office is called to a scene it is typically to investigate a death.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to TMJ4's request for information and stated they were at the scene and provided care. We have also reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, but are awaiting a response.

