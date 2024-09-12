'Mature model' ready to rock the runway during Milwaukee Fashion Week

Did you know it's Milwaukee Fashion Week? This week is all about inclusivity and diversity.

That’s what fabulous 6-foot-1 model Julie Ann Maday tells me. She has seen the modeling industry grow over the years.

Maday is what you would call a "mature model." It's something she has been doing since she was in high school.

I spoke with her Wednesday, and she told me most people don’t even know the city even has a Fashion Week.

From master classes, to panel discussions, to of course, runway shows, there’s a list of events all week that kids and adults can enjoy.

Julie Ann has taken more of a mentorship role. I asked her—at 60—how long she plans to hit the runway.

"Oh my gosh, I am going to model until I can't model anymore, and that is the truth," she laughed.

Tonight, there is a streetwear showcase at Mitchell Street Arts. Then, on Sunday, the big show—Fashion Fest MKE—will be at "The Yard" at Bayshore. You can see Julie Ann walk at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Learn more about Milwaukee Fashion Week on their website.

