Maternal Mobile Clinic brings medical care for mothers directly to their neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin is bringing a special service to moms in the neighborhoods where they live.

TMJ4 The Maternal Mobile Care Clinic at Evolve Church provides care for moms right where they are.





“They checked in with us, and depending on what they need we can get them set up with labs,” said nurse, Vintinita Goodman-Johnson. “We can do blood sugar checks. We can do fetal monitoring where we listen to the baby's heartbeat, ultrasound exams.”

“We can essentially do all of the prenatal care that they would get if they were going to an office clinic, but here on the mobile clinic,” said nurse and midwife, Tracy Lemmer. “I think that all moms want to hear their baby's heartbeat. So that’s one of the things that we can do here both through a Doppler and we can do a non-stress test which is when we monitor the baby for about 20 minutes and we’re also checking to make sure that there’s no contraction activity going on. I think that’s something that moms love to have at their prenatal visits.”

TMJ4 Tracy Lemmer and Vintinita Goodman-Johnson are staffing mobile care clinics at four locations across the city.

TMJ4 spoke with Goodman-Johnson and Lemmer at the mobile care unit set up at Evolve Church in Milwaukee.

“We have previously partnered with Evolve Church,” said Goodman-Johnson. “They do some amazing things in the community, so we figured this was a great space to get set up and connect with our community.”

When you visit with staff at the Maternal Mobile Care Clinic you will have access to services like prenatal and postpartum exams, STI screenings, psychiatry, lactation support, family planning, and much more.

Laurie Diske, the Director of Women’s Services for Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin said the maternal mortality rate in the US is the worst among any developed country in the world. Diske said it's why they’re trying to address the needs as much as they can in the state of Wisconsin and in the city of Milwaukee. She said this program was able to come together after receiving grants and philanthropic dollars.

TMJ4 Laurie Diske says the state of Wisconsin ranks about 20th in the nation.









“The state of Wisconsin ranks about 20th in the nation and the city of Milwaukee being the highest populated is where that concentrates,” said Diske. “We’re trying to address the black, brown, and underserved patient populations. They are the most likely 3 to 4 times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication.”

Diske said the goal is to get moms to come and get their pregnancy care wherever the RV is in the neighborhood that’s near them.

"We know that access and transportation is one of the biggest barriers to moms getting care, and if we can have a healthy mom, it increases our chance of getting a healthy baby,” said Diske.

The hope is to continue expanding and offering more locations over time. Right now, four locations are being offered throughout the week.

Monday: Evolve Church, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Bay View Community Center, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Tabernacle Community Baptist Church, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: Penfield Children’s Center: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you’re an expecting mother and are interested in visiting the Maternal Care Clinic, schedule an appointment by calling 414-805-4770. You can find more information by clicking this link.

