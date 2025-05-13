Mass planned in Milwaukee to celebrate new Pope

MILWAUKEE — A Mass of Thanksgiving will be held in Milwaukee to celebrate newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

Most Rev. Jeffrey S. Grob will lead the Mass at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, was elected last week, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The 69-year-old was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88. He is known for holding views similar to those of his predecessor, who elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2023.

