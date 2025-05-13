Watch Now
Mass planned in Milwaukee to celebrate new Pope

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, left, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
MILWAUKEE — A Mass of Thanksgiving will be held in Milwaukee to celebrate newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

Most Rev. Jeffrey S. Grob will lead the Mass at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

RELATED: Who is Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American pope?

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, was elected last week, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The 69-year-old was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88. He is known for holding views similar to those of his predecessor, who elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2023.

