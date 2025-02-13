Man killed after shooting officer near 27th and Wisconsin identified by Medical Examiner's Office

MILWAUKEE — The man who was killed after shooting a police officer near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee Wednesday was identified Thursday morning by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was identified as Isaiah W. Stott, 24.

A Milwaukee police officer was hurt in the shooting Wednesday after police tried to stop Stott, who was carrying a rifle and firing shots into the air.

The incident unfolded just before noon Wednesday near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, which is just west of Marquette University.

In a media release, police said officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a man firing shots from a large gun.

When officers arrived, they encountered Stott and ordered him to drop the gun. Police said he refused and instead fired at officers.

At that point, a 37-year-old male officer with eight years of service fired at Stott.

A 34-year-old male officer, also with eight years of service, was injured in the shooting. Sources said he was shot twice—once in the torso and once in the leg.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, with the Oak Creek Police Department designated as the lead agency.

Police said video from the incident will be released in accordance with standard operating procedure 575. The officer who discharged his weapon will be placed on administrative duty, according to normal protocol.

