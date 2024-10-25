Man in custody after armed robbery near Marquette University; police investigating another incident

MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody after Marquette University police said two men committed an armed robbery at a business near the Marquette University campus on Tuesday.

Armed robbery on Oct. 22

Police said the men attempted to leave a business on 16th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue without paying. When an employee intervened, one of the men implied he had a weapon, and the employee was thrown to the ground, according to MUPD.

Both men then fled in a white Toyota sedan, heading northbound on 16th Street.

One of those men is now in custody, according to police, who said the man is “unrelated to any other recent safety alerts.”

Armed robbery on Oct. 20

Other safety alerts include another armed robbery that occurred just days earlier on Oct. 20 near 16th and State.

Police said a man approached two female Marquette students at around 8:15 p.m., displayed a weapon, and demanded their wallets.

The suspect took both victims’ backpacks and fled toward North State Street. No physical injuries were reported. MUPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MUPD at (414) 288-6800.

Safety tips

-MUPD reminds the campus community to lock all residence and car doors.

-If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through the mobile Blue Light feature on the Eagle Eye app.

-To use the mobile Blue Light feature, enable location services on your phone.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip