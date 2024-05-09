Man charged in Cinco de Mayo shooting that injured Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — A man has been charged in the shooting that injured a Milwaukee police officer during a Cinco de Mayo celebration on the city's south side.
Mark Courtney, 26, is facing the following charges.
- First-degree reckless injury.
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to a criminal complaint, Courtney told detectives he got into an argument with another man inside a restaurant near Scott St. and Cesar Chavez Dr.
Courtney claims the other man came back with a gun, and that's when he fired 3 to 4 times. The other man ran off.
The officer was hit by a stray bullet in the thigh. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Courtney is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20.
