Man charged in Cinco de Mayo shooting that injured Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — A man has been charged in the shooting that injured a Milwaukee police officer during a Cinco de Mayo celebration on the city's south side.

Mark Courtney, 26, is facing the following charges.

- First-degree reckless injury.

- First-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, Courtney told detectives he got into an argument with another man inside a restaurant near Scott St. and Cesar Chavez Dr.

Courtney claims the other man came back with a gun, and that's when he fired 3 to 4 times. The other man ran off.

The officer was hit by a stray bullet in the thigh. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Courtney is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20.



