Man charged after firing shots near TMJ4 crew covering kidnapping of 7-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces felony charges after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle while our news crew was covering a child kidnapping incident.

Jamel White, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, July 14.

Multiple crews, including TMJ4, who were present at the scene Saturday, July 12, to cover the kidnapping of a 7-year-old child, were forced to take cover, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say White, who is identified in the complaint as the brother of the father of the child who was missing, opened fire at a vehicle occupied by a father and his son, who were in the area to help search for the child.

According to the complaint, the two were driving slowly, looking for the home where the child was taken from when prosecutors say White fired on them. The bullets did not hit their vehicle or anyone inside, but did hit a nearby home, which was empty at the time, as well as a tree.

Prosecutors say the man called police to inform them of the shooting and that the two had left out of fear for their safety.

Witnesses told investigators that the family was on high alert due to the kidnapping the day prior, according to the complaint.

After being detained, White allegedly told police that he was just scared for his family and that he hid the gun behind the house, according to the complaint.

Investigators recovered the gun hidden in debris behind the house, along with two spent casings in the front yard.

White was in court for an initial appearance Tuesday.

If convicted, White faces up to $25,000 in fines and/or 12 years and 6 months in prison.

