Make-A-Wish Holiday Wish Line brings joy and hope through kids' messages

If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity today, Make-A-Wish invites you to call its Holiday Wish Line.

For the second year in a row, six Make-A-Wish kids are sharing joy through pre-recorded messages of hope and encouragement. Antonia, TJ, Dylon, Deon, Phoenix, and Addie deliver uplifting words, funny jokes, and their secret superpowers to brighten callers’ days.

The hotline is available 24/7 through Dec. 31, offering positivity and wisdom perfect for the holiday season.

The Holiday Wish Line was created to provide hope and encouragement to those who need it most—something Make-A-Wish kids understand deeply, according to a Make-A-Wish spokesperson.

Facing the challenges of critical illnesses, these kids recognize the transformative power of hope.

Research shows that a wish can help children build physical and emotional resilience as they fight a critical illness. Many former wish recipients report that their experiences contributed to their recovery, even years later.

You can call the Holiday Wish Line at (480) 914-9474.

