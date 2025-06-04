Lunchtime concerts return to downtown Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — Two lunchtime concert series are returning to downtown Milwaukee this summer.

Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC will take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, June 4 through August 27 (except August 20), at Red Arrow Park. The lunchtime series will feature local and regional musicians, plus an ever-changing lineup of food truck vendors.

“MGIC is proud to help bring another season of Heart(beats) of the City to Red Arrow Park,” said Annette Adams, SVP, chief human resources officer of MGIC. “Located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Red Arrow Park is more than just a public space. It’s a place where our community comes together. Events like this showcase the vibrancy of our city and help foster a welcoming, enriching environment for people who work downtown.”

Just a few blocks away, another concert series will liven Thursday lunchbreaks. PNC presents Tunes@Noon will return to the Courtyard at 411 East Wisconsin Center from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday, June 5 through August 28 (except June 19). The series will feature an eclectic mix of local and regional artists. Meanwhile guests will be able to purchase food items from Davians and other vendors throughout the season.

“PNC is proud to support the seventh season of Tunes@Noon, an event which continues to create a fantastic reason for our downtown workforce to mingle midday,” said Chris Hermann, PNC regional president of Wisconsin. “We look forward to playing host to this summertime staple, where coworkers and neighbors can share a meal and appreciate the melodies of veteran and rising musicians.”

The performance schedules for both of Milwaukee Downtown’s summer concert series are as follows:

Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC



June 4 – Eddie Butts Band

June 11 – Listening Party

June 18 – 2000 and Late

June 25 – Charambo Latin Jazz

July 2 – The Midnight Purchase

July 9 – Jenny Thiel Group

July 16 – Horizon - Navy Band Great Lakes

July 23 – Jon Hintz & Friends

July 30 – Rob Knapp and the Soul Patrol

August 6 – Kal Bergendahl Project

August 13 – Natty Nation

August 18 – Rhythm Kings (Special performance for Downtown Employee Appreciation Week)

August 27 – Donna Woodall Group

PNC presents Tunes@Noon



June 5 – Frogwater

June 12 – Roxie Beane

June 19 – No concert

June 26 – Jorge Vallentine

July 3 – Jay Matthes

July 10 – Kal Bergendahl Trio

July 17 – Jon Hintz

July 24 – Darryl Armistead

July 31 – Jenny Thiel Group

August 7 – Mighty Ms. Erica

August 14 – El Sebas

August 21 – Montage

August 28 – Van Issacson

For more information, visit www.milwaukeedowntown.com.

