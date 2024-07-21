"Lucky to be alive": Car hits two telephone poles in rollover crash in Town of Brighton

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — A driver lost control while driving a blue pickup truck and rolled the car while colliding with two telephone poles in the Town of Brighton Saturday evening.

The pickup was driving west on Highway 142, and near Burlington Rd. the truck rolled into the ditch line at about 6 p.m.

Bystanders at the scene helped the driver and a passenger from the car before the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department made it to the scene. There were no other people in the car. Paramedics looked over the driver and the passenger and both decided they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

"Very fortunately, the accident wasn't much worse and no other vehicles were struck. The two people that were in that pickup are very lucky to be alive," KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms said in a press release.

WE Energies and Spectrum was called to the scene to check the power lines for potential damages.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

