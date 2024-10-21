MILWAUKEE — Lowell International Elementary School builds kindness into its day-to-day best practices.

During October, which is also National Bullying Prevention Month, students have been reinforcing a message of kindness and respect.

Watch: Lowell International Elementary School celebrates Unity Day

Lowell International Elementary School celebrates Unity Day

Students have been learning about the importance of kindness and how to stand up to bullying.

"It's so important to teach the kids strategies for positive conflict resolution. We infuse social-emotional learning and trauma-sensitive practices throughout the day. Every day at Lowell is about being responsible, respectful, and providing a safe and kind environment," says Principal Theresa Christensen.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade participated in the annual Unity Day celebration.

Steph Brown Celebrations

Enthusiastic students gathered outside in the schoolyard as high school students from Reagan’s marching band led the school’s parade.

Once in place, students sang inspirational songs, read poems of encouragement, and danced to music that got teachers, parents, and students moving.

Students eagerly participated in the day’s celebration and said they practice kindness year-round in classrooms, at recess, and in the hallways.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error