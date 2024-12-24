Loved ones reunite during last-minute holiday travel

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For many, the holidays are about returning home to family, and this Christmas Eve, there was no shortage of special reunions in Milwaukee.

“I flew in for the holidays because I wanted to be here as much as possible. It’s a little hard to travel, but it’s worth it,” Ethan Jankowski said

Alyca Hess and Jankowski, a long-distance couple, are spending their first Christmas together and shared an emotional reunion at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport.

The couple plans to visit family in Wisconsin and celebrate holiday traditions.

But this year’s travel season didn’t leave some people without challenges.

American Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide Tuesday because of a technical issue, which caused delays at Milwaukee’s airport.

Darvin Nickel left early from his home in Mayville to pick his son up, only to find out his flight was delayed. Still, as he waited, he said he was happy to have his son home for Christmas.

“It’s nice to have him around. You never know when you need a helping hand, like we did with all that snow,” Nickel joked.

Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station shared similar situations, such as lines of people filing on and off trains, many with suitcases and gifts in hand.

Anita and Bob Kirschling drove from Green Bay to pick up their granddaughter Kamille, who was arriving from Chicago.

“It’s a Polish thing—you have to be home for Christmas,” Bob joked, reflecting on his time serving and making it home just in time for Christmas Eve.

“The train ride is nice, and I love seeing all of my family, who I don’t get to see too often,” Kamille smiled.

Kamille is one of the more than four million Americans traveling by bus, train, or cruise this holiday season. Overall, AAA projects over 119 million Americans will be traveling through the end of the year.

