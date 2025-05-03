Los Angeles composer returns to hometown for Milwaukee debut performance

Julia Holter, a Los Angeles-based composer and multi-instrumentalist, will return to Milwaukee for her first hometown performance.

The Milwaukee-born musician is known worldwide for her 2015 top-selling indie album “Have You in My Wilderness.”

The performance will be hosted at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Sunday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert, hosted by Present Music, will coincide with the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new exhibit, The Brilliance of the Spanish World: El Greco, Velázquez, Zurbarán. Immersing guests in the essence of 17th and 18th-century culture.

Listeners can expect a mash-up of pop, classical, and avant-garde music and atmosphere.

Performing many of her best-selling numbers, Julia’s performance in the Milwaukee Art Museum Calatrava atrium will heighten the senses of every listener.

The concert will take listeners back to the Baroque era. The program will start by bringing the audience back in time with a performance of “The Mysterious Barricades,” by the late 17th-century composer François Couperin.

Along with Julia Holter, composers Tashi Wada, Caroline Shaw, and Alex Temple will be featured.

