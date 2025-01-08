MILWAUKEE — A local tech startup has developed a way to streamline healthcare in developing countries.

More than a decade ago, Norrie Daroga, founder of Codebaby, envisioned using avatars to bridge communication and informational gaps.

Daroga partnered with Father Bill Johnson, who has spent the last 25 years traveling to the Dominican Republic. He knows firsthand how scarce medical access can be for community members who are forced to travel miles through rough terrain to receive care.

Watch: Local 'startup' making an impact on the healthcare industry

To address this health crisis, Father Bill is piloting Codebaby's health avatar. It's set up in locations closer to people's homes, allowing patients to visit the avatar instead of traveling long distances. The avatar screens patients by asking specific questions, essentially engaging in a dialogue about their health status and any ailments.

Daroga says this technology is evolving almost daily. He expects to see avatars used in healthcare, sporting venues, airports, schools, and even museums.

