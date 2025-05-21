Milwaukee senior warns of scam tactics as AARP's Oak Creek Scam Jam offers fraud prevention tools

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Tony Lupo thought he’d won a free trip. The caller sounded convincing, friendly even. But then came the request that changed everything.

READ ALSO: Scam calls are up in one Ozaukee community, and neighbors say it's getting harder to tell them apart

“He says, ‘Yeah, but I need your credit card number,’ and I thought, 'oh no, no way,'” Lupo recalled.

It was the first of several scams that targeted Lupo, a local senior who now shares his experience to help others avoid the same traps. His story is just one of the many scenarios being highlighted at AARP’s Oak Creek Scam Jam, a free community event aimed at fighting fraud and empowering individuals with tools to protect themselves.

TMJ4 Tony Lupo shares tips he’s learned on how to fight fraud ahead of AARP’s Oak Creek Scam Jam.

Held at the Oak Creek Community Center, the event features expert speakers, a live Q&A panel, and a resource fair loaded with information about the latest scams hitting communities across the country.

READ ALSO: Milwaukee man loses $37,500 in retirement savings in a Bitcoin scam

The Scam Jam will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. p.m. on Wednesday at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave.

For Lupo, the battle is personal.

“They said I had money coming, but needed my Social Security card number — don’t give it to them,” he said. “If there’s any reason that you doubt it, call somebody — call the Better Business Bureau, anybody — and make sure it’s true.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) helps consumers verify businesses, report scams, and access trustworthy information to avoid fraud.

Watch: Local senior warns of scam tactics ahead of AARP's Oak Creek Scam Jam

Local senior warns of scam tactics ahead of AARP's Oak Creek Scam Jam

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are aggressively targeting residents through three major phone scam tactics:

Fake Warrants for Arrest – Callers claim the victim has a warrant and must pay to avoid jail. Missed Jury Duty – Victims are told they missed jury service and face fines or arrest unless they pay immediately. Social Security-Related Scams – Scammers impersonate federal officials and claim there are issues with benefits or payments.

Detective James Carey urges anyone receiving these types of calls to stop and verify the claims before taking any action.

“These agencies will confirm whether the call is legitimate or not,” Carey said.

Milwaukee County residents can contact the following official agencies directly to verify:



Sheriff’s Office Warrant Desk: 414–278–4713

Milwaukee County Jury Management Office: 414–278–4469

U.S. Social Security Administration: 1-800-772-1213

Even if no money is lost, Carey said it's important to report all scam attempts to law enforcement. Local reports often play a critical role in helping federal agencies like the FBI track and prosecute scammers, both nationally and internationally.

“Every piece of detailed information helps local, state, and federal authorities stop these scams,” he said.

From bogus Medicare calls to impersonators pretending to be loved ones in distress, Lupo has seen it all. One scam even involved someone claiming his wife’s lost Medicare card had been found—but only if he handed over his own number.

“Bingo. You know that’s not right—they don’t do that, they don’t call.”

It’s that kind of real-world knowledge the Scam Jam is built to share. AARP hopes stories like Lupo’s help others think twice when the phone rings.

“I know a woman got a call—it wasn’t even her grandson—and she sent $1,500,” he said. “She thought it was him.”

Lupo urges people, especially older adults, to stay alert and skeptical.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Tell them you’ll get back to them. If it’s a scam, they’ll hang up.”

The Scam Jam is open to all ages, and you do not need to be an AARP member to attend. Light snacks will be served, and registration is required.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip