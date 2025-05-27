Local organization to unveil street installation to shine a light on LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A citywide street installation aimed at highlighting the youth LGBTQ+ experience with homelessness in Milwaukee will be installed on Tuesday.

The campaign, launched by Courage+, Wisconsin’s only licensed provider of LGBTQ+ youth housing, features cardboard bed installations throughout Milwaukee’s streets to represent the estimated 4.2 million teens across the country who face housing instability each year—40% of whom identify as LGBTQ+ youth, according to a release from the organization.

Photo courtesy: Courage+

The installations underscore a devastating reality: Far too many LGBTQ+ youth are forced to sleep on the streets, in shelters or in unsafe environments due to rejection, systemic failures or lack of affirming support.

“Most people picture adults when they think of homelessness in America, but LGBTQ+ youth—some as young as 12—are among the most at risk. At Courage+, our mission is to provide youth understanding and belonging,” said Brad Schlaikowski, co-founder and executive director of Courage+. “These installations are designed to interrupt daily routines and demand attention to this crisis that too often goes unseen.”

Photo courtesy: Courage+

Each bed is uniquely designed to reflect the imagined personality of an unseen child and includes a QR code linking directly to Courage+’s donation portal, making it easy for passersby to turn compassion into action.

Photo courtesy: Courage+

Donations directly fund crisis stabilization, affirming housing, education support and services that help young people heal, grow and thrive.

The installations will be located at:



Lakefront Brewery

Colectivo Lakefront

Cathedral Square Park

Catalano Square Park

Meet the Artists

Photo courtesy: Courage+ Courage + May, 19, 2025 Milwaukee Wi. Photos by Darren Hauck

Utilizing agency of record Bader Rutter, Courage+ partnered with the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s (MIAD) Community Partnership Program to bring each installation to life, enlisting local artists to transform the beds into powerful visual narratives.

Lillith Forsythe, a printmaker and papermaker, evokes genderless freedom through imagery of native Wisconsin flora and fauna, highlighting the outdoors’ dual nature—a playground for some, a refuge denied to others, according to the organization.

Photo courtesy: Courage+

Jo Willis, a transdisciplinary artist, created a tribute to trans teens through objects of self-discovery and transformation—symbols of the safe spaces every child deserves. The organization said the artists bring depth, empathy and personal truth to each bed, turning cardboard into a platform for both art and advocacy.

Photo courtesy: Courage+

More About Courage+’s Mission

Courage+ says it provides safe, affirming housing and wraparound support for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12–24 through Courage House, C2 Apartments and additional trauma-informed programs.

The organization says it offers more than shelter—it provides stability, acceptance and a path toward independent, empowered lives. Its work supports LGBTQ+ youth ages 12–24, helping them live as their authentic selves and build lives grounded in safety, connection and community.

If you’d like to donate to support Courage+’s mission, click here.

A press conference featuring Courage+ and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. and livestreamed.

You can watch thathere.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip