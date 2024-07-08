MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — We’re just a week away from the Republican National Convention and the community is actively getting ready to address how it will impact everyone in our community.

St. Benedict the Moor Parish is right at the edge of the RNC security zone.

Those responsible for taking care of the hundreds of men and women who use their facilities say they plan to adjust the way that they offer services during the week of the convention, including offering overnight help, to make sure that no one gets left behind.

Local organization offers support to Milwaukee's homeless community during RNC

“With our guests walking through that security zone, or they may be sleeping areas that might be the yellow and red, they're going to be stopped, they're going to be harassed, they're going to be locked up and we just didn't want that,” said Kenneth Howard, Assistant Director, Capuchin Community Services and Site Manager, St. Ben’s Community Meal.

Howard says parts of St. Ben's driveways are along the border of the zone, which could be an issue for people who may not have any form of identification.

“What's going to happen is we're going to have to have people there to not only guide our guests coming in, but also more so about our volunteers,” said Howard.

One of those essential guides is Mary Nimmer.

“I’m here for everybody, I don't care. If people have days, everybody has days but Miss Mary is here,” said Nimmer, Security Supervisor, St. Ben’s Community Meal.

She's been with St. Ben's for almost a year and is the eyes and ears of the team, keeping everyone safe.

“I just felt where they came from. I mean, I've been there too. When they come in and they’re hungry or they don't have shoes on, or they don't have a coat and they’re freezing. It just gets me right here,” said Nimmer.

Nimmer says her team will be here around the clock during the RNC to watch out for the 50 men and 20 women that will be able to stay overnight.

“It's going to be a little work but we’re used to it,” said Nimmer. “A lot goes on, you know, so we're ready. We’re just here to keep the peace.”

