MILWAUKEE — The Arctic freeze brings a lot of issues, and one of the more frustrating ones is the problems that arise with your vehicle.

"Really, what we're seeing are a lot more breakdowns," said Elijah Corona, the owner of Family Mechanic in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. "So, we are seeing a lot more cars towed in."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Corona has owned the shop for a decade and has seen firsthand how Wisconsin's weather impacts vehicles, both this week's extreme cold and the summer's blazing temperatures.

He says the temperature changes a vehicle experiences can drastically impact everything from the tires to the battery.

"That severe change in ambient air temperature causes all these gaskets, seals, fluids, and batteries to expand and contract," Corona said. "They're getting a really brutal workout."

Watch: Local mechanic offers tips for vehicle care in freezing temperatures

Local mechanic gives advice about taking care of your vehicle in freezing temperatures

Corona says the key is prevention.

"Take it in every six months, get the battery checked, the tire conditions checked, and all the fluids checked," Corona said. "Make sure it's road-ready for the hot summer weather we see in Wisconsin and, right now, the Arctic freezing-cold weather we're seeing."

He also urges people to keep an emergency kit with items like blankets, flashlights, first-aid kits, and more.

